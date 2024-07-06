Bengaluru: Female teacher sexually assaults three-year-old girl student; POCSO case filed

A female school teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl. This happened at a private school located in Anwar Layout in KG Halli police station limits, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The survivor would cry every time she attended nature's call, even while passing motion. When her mother inquired about it, the survivor simply said "Ma'am did a bad touch". It was her mother who taught her about good touch and bad touch.

It was reported that the accused teacher had been repeatedly hurting the girl with her fingers. When the parents noted the injuries in the private parts of their daughter they immediately took her to a hospital.

A complaint was filed by the survivor's 27-year-old father who is a butcher while her mother is a homemaker. Since June 6, the girl is going to school to attend nursery classes.

After ten days, the girl refused to go to school saying her private parts hurt but on Wednesday, July 3, when she did go to school and came back, she started crying citing unbearable pain in her private parts.

"When she was asked about the teacher's name, the victim only said it was a 'ma'am' as she did not know the name. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Frazer Town. The victim was later treated as an outpatient at Vanivilas Hospital," said an officer, referring to the complaint.

As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported it to the police. The complaint was registered early on Thursday, July 4.

A case under different sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012 has been registered against the teacher.