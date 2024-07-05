TN gov't college students protest against NEET irregularities

The students of Rajah Serfoji Government Arts College Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, July 4, staged a protest demonstration at the entrance of the college demanding the complete disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for irregularities in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and so on.

They also raised slogans demanding doing away with NEET for admission into medical colleges. They also raised slogans demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked that he take responsibility for the NEET question paper leak and other irregularities.

The cadre of Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised the protest.

A similar protest was also held in front of Thiru Vi Ka Government Arts College, Tiruvarur demanding the scrapping of NEET for medical admission and also canceling the NEET held recently as irregularities are being revealed continuously.

The issue of NEET irregularities continues to fester as almost every day, the Supreme Court is hearing petitions regarding the matter and protests are on against it.

Students across the country are out on the streets protesting against the NEET irregularities and are demanding that justice be meted out to aspirants.