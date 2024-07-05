Three months in, new building at Gov't Polytechnic College for Women in Coimbatore yet to be inaugurated

Students of the Government Polytechnic College for Women in Coimbatore city, Tamil Nadu, have alleged that a new building constructed three months ago is yet to be inaugurated.

A second-year student at the college told The New Indian Express, "The college offers eight courses and around 650 students are studying in the college. The state government allocated around Rs 9 crore to construct a building with ten classrooms and 15 labs considering inadequate space for classrooms. The construction work started in March 2023 and the work was completed in April 2024. However, this building is yet to be opened for use by students," she said.

A top officer from the college told The New Indian Express that the new building would be functional by next month.

More news from Coimbatore

Five youths, including three staff of a private bus company, were arrested in connection with a robbery. It is alleged they robbed a college student of Rs 1,000 and a mobile phone on Tuesday night, Juny 2, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The complainant in the case is U Akash (21), a native of Karungalpalayam in Erode district and a student of a private college near Avarampalayam in Coimbatore city.

He was targeted by the bike-borne gang at around 11.15 pm on Tuesday, July 2, while he was waiting for a bus to reach Avarampalayam. He was returning to Coimbatore from his native place.