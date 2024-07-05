RSS-linked Vidya Bharti advocates for current pattern of competitive exams to curb paper leaks

The voices against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) irregularities seem to be growing in number.

Now, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked Vidya Bharti is advocating for revisions in the present "pattern" of the way competitive examinations are conducted so that paper leaks and such incidents can be avoided plus, students' dependency on coaching institutes can be put to an end.

D Ramakrishna Rao from Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan was speaking at a press conference in New Delhi and made these statements:

- "Our examination pattern should be summarily transformed along the lines of institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The examination system of IITs is foolproof," he pointed out

- "Candidates may be provided with question banks, say 2,000 questions, in advance to enable them to understand the scope of their exams so that they can prepare well for it on their own," he expressed

- If changes are incorporated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the examination pattern, then the instances of paper leaks can be curtailed, he said

- He also urged dor changes in evaluation methods and suggested open-book examination system

- Competitive examinations should be designed to test the candidates' "competence, aptitude, attitude and Intelligence Quotient"