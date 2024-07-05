NEET-UG SC hearing on July 8: What to expect? Will CBI report affect verdict? SC advocates, legal experts answer

Lakhs of medical aspirants are restlessly waiting for Monday, July 8, when the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions related to the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination.

After months of speculation, the NEET-UG row is expected to see a conclusion. While it is difficult to say what the future holds for almost 25 lakh students who appeared for the medical entrance exam this year, we reached out to a few legal experts to analyse the upcoming verdict.

Let us delve into some of the common questions.

What can we expect from the July 8 hearing?

When the apex court reopens after summer vacation on July 8, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear a batch of petitions seeking the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024.

Speaking to EdexLive, Supreme Court Advocate Aditya Kashyap, said “While no one can predict the verdict, it is clear that there have been irregularities in the exam on a certain scale. If you look at what has been going on in the last month, a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation has been ordered, arrests have been made in relation to the Bihar paper leak case and the National Testing Agency (NTA's) Director General has been sacked. Though there hasn’t been an admission of guilt directly by the Centre, these steps suggest that irregularities were there. The only question that remains is if there should be Re-NEET.”

“Very soon there will be a logical conclusion. We hope it gives some clarity to the future of these students which has been affected,” he added.

Will there be re-NEET?

Re-examination is the primary demand of petitioners as well as educationists, when it comes to the NEET 2024 alleged irregularities.

However, is a re-examination for 25 lakh students really feasible?

Rohit Jain, a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India, expressed, “I think looking at what the Centre has told the Supreme Court is that a re-examination wouldn't serve the purpose. Unless there is some major finding by the CBI, we do not expect a re-NEET to happen.”

An affidavit filed by the Centre with the Supreme Court, today, July 5, stated that a re-examination is not ‘rational’.

Are the NEET-UG 2024 scores valid?

As long as there is a concrete verdict by the Supreme Court for scrapping the examination, the aspirants should consider NEET UG 2024 scores valid, said Advocate Aditya Kashyap.

“Many students are wondering about the future of NEET 2024 results and counselling. My answer to them is that as long as the NEET-UG results are not quashed by the Supreme Court, they are as valid as any other year,” he explained.

How does the CBI investigation affect the verdict?

Apart from sacking the NTA Director General Subodh Singh amid the NEET-UG controversy, the Centre handed over the investigation into allegations of malpractice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Now the question arises, when is a CBI report due and how would it affect the SC hearing or vice-versa?

Explaining this, Rohit Jain said, “CBI investigation will definitely have a significant impact on the verdict. The matter is about the alleged irregularities in the exam. If the report comes out before the verdict, it will affect the verdict. If the report is not out, there are possibilities that the verdict might be delayed.”