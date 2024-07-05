Latur ITI prof who used to make students clean toilets suspended

A professor who used to engage his students in his household chores has been suspended on allegations of exploitation and harassment. The name of the professor is Manisha Khanapure and he was teaching at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ausa, Latur district of Maharashtra.

Prof Khanapure was suspended on Tuesday, July 2, informed Principal Indira Ranbhidkar. He was suspended for harassing and exploiting three students, stated a report by PTI.

This step was taken after a memorandum regarding the professor's actions was submitted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to the resident deputy collector last week. In their memorandum, they highlighted that the professor used to make students clean toilets and so on. He used to also issue threats to them that they would be given low marks if they didn't comply with his orders.

When a viral video of a student clearing trash, allegedly from the professor's house, was doing the rounds of social media, the issue came to light further. A memo was released by the principal after parents and students started raining complaints.

A three-member inquiry committee has also been formed and it is on the basis of their report that the professor was suspended, the principal informed.