Kerala police finds no proof of sale, receipt of FMGE question paper

After announcing that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key were found to be on sale, as was found via social media, the Kerala Police stated that there has been no proof of anyone receiving it.

In a statement issued by the State Police Media Centre (SPMC), the police appealed to the aspirants to stay cautious and to avoid any such scams or going for any financial transactions in exchange of question papers.

Also, it added that since the news of question paper and answer key being on sale was out on social media, it has stepped up the investigation efforts, stated a report by PTI.

Any attempts made to hinder the process of the exam will be an offence and legal action will be initiated against anyone who tried to do so, it said.

It was on Thursday, July 4, that the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police had filed a case against a group who had taken to Telegram groups to announce the sale of the question papers.

It may be recalled that a case regarding the same was filed under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024. This was the first such case under this law in the state.