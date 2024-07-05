FMGE paper leaked? Here's what we know

A case was registered by the Kerala Cyber Police on Thursday, July 4, after it was found via social media that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key were up for sale, this was stated in a report by PTI.

A spokesperson from the state police shared that Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police informed that they have registered a case against those who shared the news about FMGE question paper sale on groups of Telegram.

It was under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 that a case was registered, making it the first case of its kind registered under this law in the state of Kerala.

The Cyber Division of the Police has started 24x7 cyber patrolling on social media platforms in order to spot these kinds of frauds and initiate necessary action. This is also benign carried out in the various channels of Telegram.

This comes on the heels of various paper leaks including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) which the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into. Various cases have also been filed with the Supreme Court and the hearing is scheduled for July 8, Monday.