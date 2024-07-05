“Cannot go back there”: BJMC Ahmedabad resident doctor recalls instances of physical, mental harassment

Serious allegations of physical harassment and mental torture by faculty members have surfaced from Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College (BJMC) after complaint letters by two resident doctors went viral on social media.

The allegations first caught the public eye when a second-year resident doctor, Dr Anoop Singh Bagri, from the Orthopaedic department at BJMC Ahmedabad, shared his ordeal on social media platform X.

In the post, shared on Friday, June 28, the resident doctor threatened to take his own life due to relentless physical and mental torture by one of the professors, Dr Bhavesh R Namshah.

“Since my first year, many humiliating incidents have happened, but he always blamed me for that and even forced me to write various letters against him, only to get away from any responsibility of being a PG teacher,” wrote Anoop.

He further said that the resident doctors at the institute are not being treated as students, but as “servants”. He also added that he was forced to indulge in “misbehaviour” with his juniors.

While the resident doctor did not take the extreme step, his complaint caught the attention of several netizens and medical associations, gaining support.

Days after this, another resident doctor from the same batch, Dr Shailendra Singh, came forward with similar allegations.

In his complaint letter to the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Anti-Ragging Committee, Dr Shailendra wrote that he has not been to the college for over a year after he faced continuous “physical, mental and financial” torture in his first year.

The resident doctor named two faculty members, Dr Avinash Shinde and Dr Pranay Sakare, accusing them of slapping him and using foul language against him.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Shailendra shared, “In my first year, I was constantly abused physically and mentally. After a few months, when I realised I couldn't bear it, I went back to my home in Madhya Pradesh. When I came back accompanied by my family with a complaint, they refused to accept a written complaint saying there was no proof. But I was assured that these instances would stop. But it continued to happen with me and my batch mates.”

Singh shared that after Dr Anoop's complaint letter gained support from the medical community, he decided to file a formal complaint with the NMC again.

Dr Singh told EdexLive that after his complaint, the institute’s anti-ragging committee has called him for a meeting on July 9.

“There have been suicides at the institute. If you speak to any first-year residents, they will share the same ordeal. If I am able to get through the authorities this one time, I hope it will make things better for my juniors. I hope they do not have to face the same kind of harassment we have faced,” said Dr Shailendra.

As per news reports, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also written to BJMC Ahmedabad, asking for a response within 24 hours.

“Hefty seat leaving bond”

Dr Shailendra further highlighted that due to a hefty bond on postgraduate medical seats, most students who face harassment at the institute are forced to endure it.

“I have not been to the college for a year. If no action is taken on my complaint, I will be forced to pay Rs 20 to 25 lakh as a seat leaving bond. Most students do not have that amount of money. But going back there will ruin my life and career,” he expressed.

In his letter, the resident doctor urged the NMC to waive the seat-leaving bond.