Bill to curtail exam malpractices tabled in Maharashtra Assembly. What does it say?

Looks like allegations of paper leaks in competitive exams are leading to ripple effects in Maharashtra.

Today, Friday, July 5, the Government of Maharashtra in the state Legislative Assembly tabled a bill to curb malpractices in these exams and attaches a jail term of up to five years for such offences, as stated in a report by PTI.

Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 is the title of the bill and the same was tabled in the lower house of Maharashtra legislature by Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Offences related to the conduct of competitive exams will be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, as stated in the bill.

Imprisonment and fines will be in line for those who take up unfair means during such exams. Imprisonment will be not less than three years, with an extension for five years, and fines can be up to Rs 10 lakh.

If the offender defaults when it comes to paying fines, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, additional imprisonment can be imposed.

Service providers can be fined up to Rs 1 crore, or an amount which tallies with the cost of the exam, if found guilty. Also, it comes with a ban for a period of four years.

Other features of the bill are:

- Provision to keep disruptions at bay

- Chalking out duties of those who set papers

- To investigate the offence, officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police to be assigned

This comes in the context of irregularities in the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).