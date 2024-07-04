Who is NMC's new Chairperson Dr BN Gangadhar? Let's find out

Dr BN Gangadhar, who was previously President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) is now the Chairperson of the National Medical Commsision (NMC).

Do you know what other posts he held before this? Let's find out

- Dr Gangadhar was the former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

- Since September last year, Dr Gangadhar has been the officiating chairman of the NMC

- As per News18, he was the Programme Director for NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga

- He also led the de-addiction centre from the year 2003 to 2006

- As per News18, his work underscores the role of yoga in managing depression and schizophrenia

Dr BN Gangadhar has an MD in Psychiatry from Bangalore University.

Amidst the NEET irregularities, several developments have happened. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation, the Supreme Court is hearing multiple cases, and a high-level committee has been appointed to look into the examination process and the constitution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It is against all these developments that the new chairperson for NMC has been appointed.

As per an exclusive interview with News18, Dr Gangadhar said that his “top focus area is to improve the standards across dimensions of medical education”.