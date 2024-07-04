Which Indian institutions have received grants under Australia-India Strategic Research Fund?

Today, Thursday, July 4, the government announced successful grants under the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) to five Indian organisations for their projects in emerging technologies. This was stated in a report by IANS.

This year, the AISRF funding went to five projects across various disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), biotechnology, urban mining and electronic waste recycling, ultra-low-cost solar and clean hydrogen technologies.

The recipients are:

- Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana

- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

- IIT Bombay

- IISc Bangalore

- AbGenics Life Sciences, Pune.

“I feel collaboration is crucial in this modern era to address critical global challenges and in fostering sustainable development. The AISRF is a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Australia,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

“While reinforcing our commitment to build a vibrant innovation ecosystem with Australia, I congratulate all the researchers involved with these projects for a prosperous and sustainable future,” Dr Singh added.

The AISRF is a bilateral programme that supports collaborative research projects between Australia and India.

“From tougher strains of bacteria to e-waste and AI, our bilateral research partnership puts Australia’s brightest minds to creating better solutions for the world’s ongoing and emerging challenges,” said Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science, Australia.