What happened when Anna University received a hoax bomb threat?

The Anna University in Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, received a hoax bomb threat through email on Tuesday night, July 2.

Kotturpuram police have filed a case and commenced inquiry, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The college authorities opened the email in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3. They immediately alerted the police, who along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted a search and found the threat to be a hoax.

Schools, hospitals, educational institutions, airports, museums, railway establishments, prisons and even a mental health institute — no one has been spared of hoax bomb threats in the last few months and certainly, the number of these untoward incidents are only on the rise.

So much so that Delhi High Court is hearing a case regarding the same. The last update from Delhi was that given the high volume of hoax bomb threats, especially to schools, Delhi Police was going to expand bomb detection, disposal and dog squads amid the surge.

It may be noted that there are five bomb disposal squads, 18 bomb detection teams and one dog squad with 70 canines for Delhi's 15 police districts. All three units are under the Crime Branch.