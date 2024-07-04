PM's Pariksha pe Charcha to undergo makeover amid NEET row?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Pariksha pe Charcha initiative may soon be shifted to a virtual platform. This comes with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) working on a proposal to develop a portal to host his speeches and allow students to capture selfies with him in an interactive 2D/3D environment. This was stated in a report by PTI.

This comes amid the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations along with the opposition raising questions on the credibility of the examination processes in the country.

The opposition has demanded that PM Modi should hold one such interaction on the medical entrance exam national Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issue as well.

Furthermore, NCERT has released an Expression of Interest (EoI) document this week to identify vendors for developing the Virtual Exhibition for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The idea is to develop a virtual platform with an interactive 2D/3D environment with features to facilitate attendee engagement and interaction.

The proposal says the plan is to draw at least one crore online visitors annually.

The EoI document read, "The aim is to recreate 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in a virtual format, allowing audiences from across the country to experience the event all through the year from the comfort of their homes. The virtual platform will showcase the arts, crafts, and innovation projects undertaken by students, providing inspiration and motivation to others."

It further added, "The experience will be an immersive 3D/ 2D experience, similar to the physical exhibition, offering attendees a unique and engaging virtual environment."

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an annual event, in which, PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents about ways to tackle exam-related stress.