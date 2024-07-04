"NMC lucky to have him as Chairperson": Warm wishes pour in for Dr BN Gangadhar

Congratulations are pouring in from several stakeholders of the medical community as Dr BN Gangadhar was appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Medical Commission.

Formerly, he was the President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

Student groups are extending their greetings and wishes to him via social media platforms like X.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), took to X to say, "His extensive experience and dedication will undoubtedly bring significant improvements to the commission’s work , Looking forward to positive changes in medical education system of Bharat".