"NMC lucky to have him as Chairperson": Warm wishes pour in for Dr BN Gangadhar

Congratulations are pouring in from several stakeholders of the medical community as Dr BN Gangadhar was appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Medical Commission.
Formerly, he was the President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).
Student groups are extending their greetings and wishes to him via social media platforms like X.
Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), took to X to say, "His extensive experience and dedication will undoubtedly bring significant improvements to the commission’s work , Looking forward to positive changes in medical education system of Bharat".
Dr Manish Jangra, Chief Advisor & Founder, Federation fo All India Medical Association stated that NMC is lucky to have Dr BN Gangadhar as the chairman. He posted, "Never have seen a person like him in NMC. I remember it was very much difficult to contact earlier officials at #NMC".
Dr Shubham Anand, Chairman, the Global Association of Indian Medical Students (GAIMS) also extended his wishes. He said, "Heartiest Congratulations Dr. B.N Gangadhar sir for becoming Full Time Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC)".
It may be noted that Dr BN Gangadhar received the Padma Shri in 2020. Schizophrenia, mood disorders and yoga in mental health are the focus areas of his research.