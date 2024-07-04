New gov't medical college on premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, Mumbai to finally begin?

On the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital located in South Mumbai, Maharashtra, a new state government-run medical college will commence from the academic year 2024-25. This was informed in the state Legislative Assembly by the Minister of Medical Education, Government of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif, today, Thursday, July 4.

The new government medical college will be affiliated to GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals, he also informed, as per a report by PTI.

It may be noted that the decision to commence the medical college was arrived at on January 31, back in the year 2021. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had already accorded permission to commence the facility, the minister went on to inform.

Initially, the medical college will launch with 50 students and gradually, the intake of medical students will increase, shared minister Hasan Mushrif.

It may be noted that it was the plan of the Government of Maharashtra to commence at least 10 new medical colleges this year itself along with adding at last 1,000 MBBS seats. But as per a report by Times of India, the National Medical Commission's (NMC) "unfavourable feedback" might lead to these plans being stalled.

In-charge of regulating and approving medical education in India, NMC carried out inspections at these colleges last week, the Times of India report informed, and noted a few shortfalls.