NEET: SFI, students protests at Jadavpur and Presidency University in Kolkata

Protests against irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) continue and this time, members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) are carrying out demonstrations outside two educational institutions in Kolkata today, Thursday, July 4.

While tyres were burnt outside the Jadavpur University gates which is located in the Southern part of Kolkata, the students carried out a sit-in protest in front of the main gate of Presidency University in the College Street area.

Their main demand? Arrest of masterminds behind the paper leaks and irregularities of the two exams. It may be recalled the Supreme Court is hearing cases regarding NEET irregularities and the hearing is coming up on July 8, Monday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will be hearing the petitions.

There is also a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry on.

They also demanded action against the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Government of India.

"Our peaceful protests will continue till the afternoon," said Abhinaba Basu, Member, SFI Jadavpur University Unit. He also said that they were supported by students and did not stop anyone from getting into the campus.