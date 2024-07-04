LEAKED FUTURES: "A national emergency, mockery of education system," says NEET PG aspirant on exam irregularities

On June 22, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been postponed.

The official statement of MoHFW read, “This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process." This was clearly a last-minute cancellation as the scheduled date for the examination was June 23. Approximately two lakh students were set to appear for the exam and Dr Arun Kumar, General Secretary of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), was one of them.



"This is a national emergency"

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Arun Kumar shares how the postponement would affect the future of several students. He also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not addressed or acknowledged this "national emergency" in his speeches. Here is Dr Kumar's testimonial:

The postponement will set our careers back by six months, to say the least.

First, the exam needs to happen, and then the results plus counselling follow. The students who are planning for super specialisation will have to wait for yet another year. All of this is a result of exam irregularities and scams.

Several students had to travel 500-600 km daily to attend coaching classes so that they could clear the exam. A few also had to take loans to avail coaching facilities. All of this and yet, here we are now, uncertain and unsure of what is to come. We would have to start from scratch once again.

I feel that they (the government authorities) are fooling around with our mental health and hard work. It is a mockery of us and the education system.

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing Mann Ki Baat and Pariksha pe Charcha, but nothing on the NEET PG crisis, which is now a national emergency.

Yes! Everybody should consider this as a national emergency because most doctors are leaving this country due to the poor management system of our government. Something needs to be done about it. NOW!