Dharmendra Pradhan slams Opposition for spreading lies on NEET. Here are 5 big statements he made

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Government of India came down heavily on the opposition for allegedly spreading lies regarding the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam.

Here are five big statements he made, as per a report by PTI:

- "Congress has a history of cheating the country on past and present issues. This intention of theirs has come out in the open in the NEET case as well"

- "The intention of the INDI alliance to create instability by deviating from the issues with the help of lies and rumours is anti-national and anti-student"

- "No injustice will be allowed to happen to anyone"

- "The country is confident that no one guilty of irregularities in the examination will be spared"

- "Now, Congress party and Indi Alliance should stop their misleading cheat policy on NEET issue"

Pradhan also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already mentioned in the Rajya Sabha that the government stands firm with every young student of India and that their bright future is the priority of their government.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), Education Ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan and even the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have come under fire regarding the irregularities in the medical entrance exam.