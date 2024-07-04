Delhi: Education Minister Atishi orders cancelling transfer of 5,000 teachers

Today, Thursday, July 4, Delhi Education Minister Atishi, said, she had directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that were issued without her directions. This was stated in a report by PTI.

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to apply for a transfer compulsorily.

Failing which, they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.

The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said she has learnt that there has been corruption in the matter.

"Contrary to my orders, a transfer order was issued on July 2 transferring nearly 5,000 teachers. I have directed the chief secretary to withdraw this order," said Atishi.

Furthermore, she added that she has also asked him to conduct an inquiry if there has been any corruption or malpractice.

