Class VI textbooks in final phase, to be available soon? Education Ministry official confirms

Today, Thursday, July 4, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reviewed the development of school textbooks following the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) at a meeting in Delhi. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The meeting comes amid the delay in coming up with Class VI textbooks that were supposed to be taught in April and are yet to hit the market.

Earlier, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had announced that new textbooks for Classes III and VI will be introduced from the 2024-25 academic session.

"For the academic year 2024-25, new and engaging textbooks will be introduced in Classes III and VI. The textbook development work is in the final phase and nine textbooks for Classes III and VI are already available. The remaining eight will be available very soon," a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

It was only this week that the NCERT released new English and Hindi textbooks for Class VI in the middle of the academic session.

According to the official, "The NEP 2020 aims at providing economically-priced, high-quality textbooks to make learning joyful and stress-free for better learning outcomes."

The official informed that the minister carried out a detailed review of the progress of the NCERT textbook development with the school education secretary, NCERT director and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman.