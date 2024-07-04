BJP's Annamalai to pursue Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence at Oxford

Tamil Nadu (TN) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice-President Karu Nagarajan confirmed the visit of BJP State President K Annamalai to Oxford University. This was stated in a report by the Times Of India.

According to a few reports, Annamalai has been selected for the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence programme offered by Oxford University. He will also be attending the course from September to December.

Out of 12 people selected from across India, Annamalai is one of them.

Confirming several reports, Nagarajan said, "We are happy that our state president has been selected for the scholarship."

When asked whether a state president (in-charge) would be appointed, Nagarajan said that it was up to the party leadership to decide, as stated in the Times Of India report.

There are a few reports that state that Annamalai had sought permission from the party leadership in Delhi to attend the three-month programme and to appoint an in-charge in his absence.

In a previous interview, when asked how much he scored in the Common Admission Test (CAT), Annamalai had said, "I took two exams. So CAT was 99.32%, XLRI (Xavier School of Management) was 99.98%." He further said that he opted for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow because he couldn't get through the interview call for IIM Ahmedabad as the cut-off was 98 percentile.