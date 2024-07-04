About 4.9% kids, adolescents in India suffer from impaired kidney function: Study

According to the nationwide survey released today, Thursday, July 4, about 4.9% of children and adolescents in India suffer from impaired kidney function. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The new study by researchers from All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Bathinda and Vijaypur, and the George Institute for Global Health India, is based on the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) of 24,690 children and adolescents aged five-19 years between 2016 and 18.

The results showed that 4.9% of children and adolescents, which amounts to around 49,000 cases per million population, suffer from impaired kidney function.

The "key predictors include age, rural residence, lower maternal education, and stunting. Addressing these factors is crucial for improving child health outcomes," said Professor Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of the George Institute for Global Health, India, in a post on social media platform X.

The prevalence of impaired kidney function was found more in males and rural areas.

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh (AP) followed by Telangana and West Bengal showed the highest number of cases, on the other hand, it was the lowest in Tamil Nadu (TN), Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

Vivekanand Jha mentioned that policies that can address this health issue are needed.

"The high prevalence of impaired kidney function among Indian children and adolescents underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and policies to address this growing public health issue. Time to prioritise pediatric kidney health in national health," Vivekanand Jha said.