Schools reopened in Manipur, violence declining: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Today, Wednesday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said violence in Manipur is continuously declining. Schools have reponed in most parts of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace, he said. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state, PTI reported.

To recall, in 2023, ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the Meitei people of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal community. This violence disrupted the daily lives of the residents impacting day-to-day business, education, and normal life. Further, according to reports, it is said over 50,000 were displaced.

Replying to a debate on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to a joint sitting of parliament, the prime minister said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur. Modi further said that Manipur was facing a flood situation as well, and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains in Imphal, government offices are closed for today, July 3. Additionally, schools are said to be closed till tomorrow, July 4 due to heavy rains.