Revenge act: Five SOL students of DU college damage property; police lodge complaint

A police complaint has been filed against five students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) for damaging the property at Delhi University's (DU) Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in an act of revenge after one of them was caught cheating during an examination last week. A first-year SOL student of the Bachelor in Arts Pass programme was allegedly caught cheating with his mobile phone at his examination centre at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College during the English paper on June 26, PTI reported.

The college booked him for using "unfair means" in the examination and sent the case to the University of Delhi along with his mobile phone, as per the university guidelines. The college suffered a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh due to the damage caused to its property, officials said.

Speaking about the damage, college Principal Arun Kumar wrote a letter to SOL Director Payal Mago requesting her to take strict disciplinary action and ask the students to compensate for the damage. "The students indulged in an act of trespassing, threatening and vandalism of the college property in order to take revenge for being booked under unfair means case", the letter read.

Further, appraising the SOL director about the incident, the principal wrote, "On the aforementioned date, five students of School of Open Learning during examination entered C-3 Classroom, C-Block, ground floor without permission and caused significant damage to our interactive panel in the said classroom."

"They also threatened the two carpenters working in the room (C-3) for dire consequences by picking a sharp tool, if they informed anyone. This act of vandalism has not only disrupted our educational activities but has also resulted in considerable financial loss and fear among the staff members," he added

A complaint was filed by the carpenters with the college administration. The college has also lodged a formal complaint in this regard in the Malviya Nagar Police Station for taking action under relevant laws, PTI reported.