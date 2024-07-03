NEET-UG row: Students continue protests at Jantar Mantar; India Youth Front to protest on July 8

Raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), the student outfits of some INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar today, Wednesday, July 3 against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams. In a separate protest, the Congress' youth wing, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), staged a demonstration against the irregularities near the protest site.

Several Youth Congress workers shaved their heads as a sign of protest while raising "anti-Modi" slogans. The members of the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), along with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress' students wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) gathered at the Jantar Mantar to take out a march.

The students attempted to march to the Parliament to press for their demands of scrapping the National Testing Agency, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and decentralisation of entrance tests. However, due to heavy police deployment and barricading at the site, the march was stalled.

Additionally, students also demanded a re-examination of the medical entrance test NEET-UG for all candidates, who had appeared in the May 5 exam. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under the new criminal laws against a few students, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against alleged rigging in the NTA-held examinations, PTI reported.

More protests

Today, India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings said that they will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8 against the reported incidents of paper leaks in the NEET exam.

While addressing a press conference, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said that the India Youth Front will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam. The further strategy will be decided on July 8, he added.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.