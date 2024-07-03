NEET row: Protesting students detained while marching towards Parliament

Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament on Tuesday, July 2 to protest against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams. The students belonging to different outfits under the banner India Against NTA gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station and started raising "anti-NTA" slogans, as stated in a report by PTI.

Carrying posters and banners with slogans like "Sack Union Education Minister" and "NTA must go", the students staged demonstrations against the reported incidents of paper leaks and corruption in the medical entrance exam, among others.

The Delhi Police detained the protesting students while they tried to march towards the Parliament to press their demands. Giving more details, a police officer said, "After holding a presser at the Press Club, the students gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station from where they started marching towards the Parliament. Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to do so."

Various student outfits under the banner India Against NTA have been staging an indefinite sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against alleged rigging in the NTA-held examinations NEET UG, PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate, postgraduate) and UGC NET (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test). Their protest entered its seventh day on Tuesday, July 2, with a call to march to the Parliament to forward the agitation.

The members of the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) are among those sitting on the protest. The students have called for another Sansad Gherao march today, July 3, along with the student outfits of INDIA block parties on the last day of the 18th Lok Sabha, PTI reported.

Their demands include scrapping of NTA, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and decentralisation of entrance examinations.