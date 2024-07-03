KNRUHS, Warangal: Allied Health Sciences students, SFI stage protests demanding grace marks

With the support of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Allied Health Science students staged a protest in front of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) in Warangal on Tuesday, July 2 demanding a resolution to their problems, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

To recall, over 700 students failed the first-year examination of BSc Allied Health Sciences and students protested.

On June 27, the protests were held at Gandhi Medical College and on June 28, the protests happened at Osmania Medical College in Koti, Hyderabad. The students demanded grace marks, regular faculty members, a defined syllabus for the programme as well as question paper pattern.

Speaking about the matter, SFI State Secretary T Nagaraju shared that the BSc Allied Health Science was introduced in medical education in Telangana state and nine colleges across the state started their first batches. These colleges include Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and others, he said, adding that a total of 866 students were enrolled in the first batches.

Violating the norms, the university released a separate curriculum prepared by them for the students. Additionally, they declared exams opting out of inspection, the secretary added, alleging that the university has violated National Medical Commission (NMC) rules.

"Only 25 students passed with 0.0003 per cent of pass percentage in the course in the university," he claims. Further, Nagaraju demanded that the university pass all the students as they didn't frame a course.

Demanding the same, SFI State Joint Secretary K Ashok Reddy warned that the university authorities should pass all the students if not, across Telangana, students will go on a strike, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.