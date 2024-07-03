IGNOU launches MA in Bhagavadgita Studies; here are details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new Masters of Arts (MA) course in Bhagavadgita studies starting from the 2024-2025 academic session, according to an official notification. The master's programme will be offered through open and distance learning (ODL) mode from the July 2024 session with a minimum duration of two years and a maximum of four years, the notification said.

A total of 500 seats will be offered for the course. With regards to the eligibility criteria, the official release said that students with a bachelor's degree or higher degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible for the course.

The proposal to launch the course was approved in the 81st Academic Council Meeting of the university held on December 19, 2023, the official release said. "With the approval of competent authority, the programme MA Bhagavadgita Studies (MABGS) will be offered through ODL mode from July 2024 session," the June 26 notification read.

Further disclosing the details of the fee structure, it said that the fee structure of the course is Rs 12,600 for a two-year full course and Rs 6,300 per year, it said.