Delhi Education Department launches two-month "Stop diarrhoea campaign 2024"

As a preventive measure, the Delhi Education Department launched a two-month “Stop diarrhoea campaign 2024’’ on Monday, July 1, to curb the surge in cases of the deadly disease in the city. Commencing with the preparatory phase, which started on June 14, the school branch of the department ensured the cleaning of water tanks in schools to provide safe drinking water and organised plans and health discussions in schools, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The key events during the campaign, which will continue till August 31, will feature state-level launches on diarrhoea management and environmental health initiatives like tree plantation drives. On July 1, the campaign began with awareness events and infrastructure assessments across administrative levels.

In the first two weeks of July, the department will initiate a drive to assess the availability of clean and functional toilets at schools and will also run a drive to assess the availability of functional water storage tanks.

Meanwhile, from July 15 to August 16, educational activities will be organised with health professionals, engaging students during assemblies on hand washing and clean water practices. Parent-teacher meetings will be held on healthy diet and hygiene practices.

The campaign culminates from August 17 to August 31 with peer-to-peer learning sessions, where older students mentor younger peers on sanitation practices. Health screenings and nutrition workshops further support the initiative.

In the seventh week, the schools will facilitate peer-to-peer learning sessions where older students mentor younger peers on proper hand-washing techniques and sanitation practices.

A visit to the nearby Ayushman Aarogya Mandir (AAM) - Health and Wellness Centre for health screening will be organised and workshops will be conducted on nutrition, healthy eating habits, and the role of nutrition in preventing diarrheal diseases.

Besides this, an award ceremony for students on Independence Day will be held on Best Poster, Best Slogan, Quiz Competition and so on, TNIE reported.