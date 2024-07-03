Delay in results, Congress slams NTA. Says CUET reason for youngsters looking for UG education abroad

Today, Congress slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the delay in the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and claimed that the exam is one of the reasons behind youngsters aspiring to pursue undergraduate (UG) studies abroad.

According to PTI, the results for the CUET were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, the agency is yet to give any update about when the results will be declared.

University Grants Commission Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the NTA is working on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results and will announce a date soon.

The crucial CUET was held from May 15 in hybrid mode for the first time across the country but was cancelled in Delhi with the NTA citing "logistical reasons". The exam was cancelled on May 14 night. Later, it was conducted on May 29 in the national capital.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "totally discredited" NTA had earlier announced that the results for the CUET would be declared on June 30. Now, it appears that it might be declared on July 10, he said.

"It is worth recalling that NTA's chairman has not been shifted out as part of the clean-up following the NEET and NET fiascos," Ramesh said in a post on X. "It is also worth recalling that the NTA, which is under the Ministry of Education, has no professional expertise of its own and depends entirely on private vendors -- some with dubious credentials -- for the actual testing," he alleged.

Ramesh claimed that the CUET is one reason why more and more youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education. In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and PhD entrance test NET (National Eligibility Test), the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, and smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the agency.

While the NEET is under the scanner over alleged irregularities such as paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Additionally, two other exams CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) and NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate) were cancelled as a preemptive step, PTI reported.