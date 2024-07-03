As Australia doubles int'l student visa fee, the message is clear — tighter migration policy, reduced student flow
Tell us how this impacts the Indian student community particularly. Right now, Indian students are the second largest cohort. Do you think this will change now?
The 125% hike in student visas combined with the recent increase in proof of funds and visa rejections for Australia is resulting in students seeking out alternative study destinations. New Zealand, Ireland, and European study destinations like France, Germany, and Spain are likely to benefit.
This is clearly being done to curb migration, and this follows the work-hour restriction. What does this tell us about where Australia is headed in terms of international education, though it calls the sector a "national asset"
We will likely see a correction over the next 12 months, but Australia's message is loud and clear right now — tighter migration policy to drive reduced student flow.
The Australian government has been vocal about closing any loopholes in visa rules. At the same time, genuine students will always find a place at Australian universities. The fact that Indian students are the second largest cohort at universities and thus an essential pillar of revenue generation demonstrates the country has been welcoming Indians. This is not bound to change.
While the recent changes, be it the work hour restriction or changes in temporary graduate visa plans, have certainly been detrimental to international students, the ROI on Australian education still remains high.
In the UK, Canada now Australia, trends are dictating that nations are being more and more strict with international student policies. Is this an indicator of a larger trend to come? Even though international students contribute significantly in terms of funds. Can you please tell us what the pattern is and what global trends are regarding the same?
Capping on students in Canada and Australia, along with changes to spouse visas to the UK, is likely to redirect international student flow to alternative destinations, and new models with articulation pathways that make studying overseas more affordable and accessible will benefit.