Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur: Students urge for better hostel facilities

At Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders as well student union leaders requested the administration to provide quality food to students residing in hostels.

A petition regarding the same was submitted to Prof Sandhya Cole, University Incharge Registrar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The student leaders shared that the state of sanitation was at the worst level in the engineering college as well as PG hostels. They also alleged that the resident wardens were not carrying out proper inspections of the hostels, as a result of which, students had to bear the brunt of lack of facilities at the hostels. This was making the life of students difficult as the place their resided in, meaning the hostels, were giving them grief.

After this, Prof Cole directed the wardens to stay available 24x7 and discharge their duties properly and in a timely fashion. She also gave assurances to the student and union leaders that their issues would be put to rest as soon as possible, stated The New Indian Express report.

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) President Bathula Hemanth Kumar, state leaders K Abhishek, Hareesh, SD Gouse, and others were also present.