All about Vita Student's luxury accommodations for students studying abroad
Amidst an accommodation crisis that the UK was facing, please tell us how do you plan to offer prompt accommodations.
In response to the accommodation crisis in the UK, Vita Student has implemented several strategies to ensure prompt and reliable housing for students:
Early bookings and flexible contracts: We encourage students to secure their accommodations early and offer flexible contract terms to accommodate various academic schedules and personal circumstances.
Dedicated Indian market office: By opening an office in India, we can directly source leads and assist Indian students with their accommodation needs, ensuring a seamless transition to their new homes in the UK.
Real-time availability and support: Our online platform provides real-time availability updates, and our dedicated support team is available to assist students and parents throughout the booking process.
Partnerships with study abroad consultants and student accommodation platforms: We work closely with various education agents and student accommodation marketplaces to understand the students’ needs and preferences, ensuring we can offer suitable options promptly.
Please tell us exactly how Vita Student premium accommodation is different from regular accommodation
Vita Student luxury accommodations stand out from regular accommodations in several ways:
Premium locations: Our residences are strategically located near major universities, city centers, and public transport links, ensuring convenience and accessibility.
High-quality amenities: Our accommodations feature state-of-the-art facilities, including fully-equipped gyms, private study areas, social spaces, cinema rooms, and more.
All-inclusive living: Utilities, high-speed WiFi, and cleaning services are included in the rent, providing a hassle-free living experience.
Superior room designs: Our rooms are designed with comfort and functionality in mind, featuring modern furnishings, en-suite bathrooms, and well-equipped kitchens.
Community and events: We foster a vibrant community through regular social events, wellness programs, and networking opportunities, helping students feel at home and supported.
Safety and security: From the moment students walk through the door we want them to feel at safe in their new home. That is why each of our buildings comes with monitored CCTV with key fob access to entrances, 24/7 parcel collection to make sure packages are secure and a 24/7 residents team. Whilst staff are also mental health trained to offer support to all students should they need it.
Share with us the price range and the number of such accommodations. If possible, a student testimonial?
Our price range varies depending on the location and type of accommodation, generally starting from £200 per week and going up to £450 per week for premium options. We currently have approximately 10,000 rooms available across multiple cities in the UK and Spain
Do share a student testimonial with us.
"Choosing Vita Student was the best decision I made for my university experience. The facilities are top-notch, and the community events helped me make friends quickly. The support team is always available and made my transition from India to the UK seamless," says Rohan Mehta, University of Manchester
Expansion plans and further growth.
Vita Student is committed to expanding its presence to meet the growing demand for high-quality student accommodations. Our future plans include:
New locations: We are exploring new cities in the UK, Spain, and other key markets to expand our footprint and offer more students access to our luxury accommodations.
Innovative services: We continuously invest in technology and service innovations to enhance the student living experience, such as smart room controls, virtual concierge services, and more.
Sustainability Initiatives: We are dedicated to sustainability and are implementing eco-friendly practices in our operations, including
What is the unique selling point of Vita?
Vita Student is more than just a place to stay; it’s a community designed to support and enhance the student experience. From the moment a student books with us, they become part of the Vita family, benefiting from our commitment to excellence, innovation, and student well-being. Our dedicated team is always on hand to ensure every student has the best possible experience while studying abroad.