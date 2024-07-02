"Our students deserve answers," Rahul Gandhi writes to PM demanding debate on NEET in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Amid the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) row, Leader of Opposition of the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a debate on the exam irregularities in the house tomorrow, July 3, 2024. Dated today, July 2, the letter remarks that the Speaker of the House has assured the opposition that the matter would be discussed.

To engage constructively to find a way forward, the letter added, "...our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India. Lakhs of families have made tremendous personal sacrifices to support their children. For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream."

"Today these students and their families are looking up to us, their public representatives to take bold and decisive steps to resolve the issue. The NEET examination deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher education system," it further added.

Additionally, it highlighted that, "The past seven years have seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over 2 crore students. The government's move to postpone other examinations and replace the Director General of the National Testing Agency is a move to cover up the systemic breakdown of our centralised testing system."

Laying emphasis that students deserve answers, Gandhi, in his letter said, "A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith. Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students."