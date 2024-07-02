NRI quota in Karnataka gov't medical colleges is a "commercial approach": AIDSO

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) demanded that the Government of Karnataka withdraw its decision for Non-Resident Indians (NRI) quota in government medical colleges of the state and termed it a "commercial approach", as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Chandrakala, District Secretary, AIDSO, informed that the Government of Karnataka has written to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking approval for initiating NRI quota in government colleges of the state.

Calling it a huge blow to public education, she said, "Though the government has said it will not start the NRI quota in existing seats and has requested for increase in the number of seats with a 15% hike in allocated seats, if the quota is introduced it will give a sanction for all out commercialisation in government medical colleges."

"If at all Government can increase its quota of seats, then the same should be for the benefit of poor students of our state and not for 'selling' the seats in the name of NRI quota," she added.

Chandrakala also shared that instead, government medical colleges should increase their number of seats for marginalised, financially backward and rural students because medical education is gradually becoming out of reach for these students.