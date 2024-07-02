Mumbai college bans torn jeans, T-shirts after hijab. Here are details

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Mumbai, which had made headlines for imposing a ban on hijab, has now banned students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys or any dress that reveals religion or shows cultural disparity.

In the notice issued on June 27, it said students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus.

Students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or Western outfit, it added.

This comes after the Bombay High Court, in June, refused to interfere in a decision taken by the college to impose a ban on the hijab, burqa and naqab on its premises, observing that such rules do not violate students' fundamental rights.

"Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burka, stole, cap, etc shall be removed by going to the common rooms on the ground floor and then only (students) can move throughout the college campus," the notice said. "Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed," it further added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Muslim community students from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas are enrolled at the college, located in Chembur. The notice also states that 75 per cent attendance is compulsory. "Discipline is the key to success," it added.

Subodh Acharya, General Secretary of the college governing council, said no notice with new directives has been issued by the college, referring to a circular issued by the institute earlier this year.

"The notice is not new. We are only asking students to follow the dress code which states not to wear revealing clothes. We are also not asking students to wear sarees or attire of any particular colour," he said.

"Students can come to college wearing a hijab or burka, change it in the college common room and then do their work," College Principal Vidyagauri Lele said.