"Centre will make decision in best interest of students": Union Minister Chirag Paswan on NEET row

Amid the Centre's intensified efforts to bring the accused in the alleged NEET exam row to the court of law, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the government would make an appropriate decision in the case and that it would be in the best interest of students. Speaking to ANI on Monday, July 1, Chirag Paswan said, "Discussion is always done after the Motion of Thanks on the president's address."

"The government has nothing to hide on the NEET issue. The central agencies are carrying out investigations on the issue of paper leaks. The government will take a decision in the best interest of students," he added.

Recalling his interactions with students, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, July 1, referred to the medical entrance exam as a "commercial exam" and said that students appearing for NEET alleged that the exam is designed for "rich students and not meritorious students".

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government over the paper leak issue and said that there is fear among everyone in the nation.

"NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exams. Their family supports them financially, and emotionally and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people. I have met several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is designed not to help poor students. The students prepare for months and months," Rahul Gandhi said.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi demanded an extra day for the discussion of the NEET issue. Responding to this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "You can give your suggestions, but I decide."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Rahul Gandhi's demand and said that any discussion should be done only after the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, ANI reported.