Bidar district: High school teacher held under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor

In Kamalnagar taluk in Bidar district of Karnataka, under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, a Math teacher from a government high school was arrested.

This happened yesterday, Monday, July 1, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Based on the complaint registered by the survivor's father, under the POCSO case, the teacher was arrested. The survivor is a student pursuing her studies from a high school in Kamalnagar taluk.

However, the sexual assault case has been considered under the Kamalnagar Police Station of Bidar district jurisdiction by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) and hence, it has filed a suo moto case in connection to the incident. This was informed by Shashidhar Kosambe, a member of the commission.

"It is a matter of concern that though awareness programmes were launched in different places of the Bidar district, such incidents were being reported in some places of the district. The School Education Department and the police should conduct the awareness programmes vigorously," shared Shashidhar Kosambe. Meanwhile, he also informed that he has spoken with the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) of Bidar.

Also, T Datta, Block Education Officer of Aurad informed that the School Education Department has suspended the accused Mahadev Lanche.