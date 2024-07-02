Australia's move to double int'l student visa fee could impact 1.70 lakh Indian students

From AU$710 straight to AU$1,600 — almost double — that's how much the fee for international student visas in Australia has been hiked now.

When the news did break out, it sent shockwaves through the student community, especially for those who are aspiring to study in the continent Down Under.

This was done to curb migration, but will this also end up curbing the dreams and aspirations of the Indian students?

As per the University Living Indian Students Mobility Report 2023-24, 1,70,000 students who are expected to pursue higher education in Australia by 2025 could be impacted by this move. This is also a nudge for international students to look beyond traditional and popular study destinations like the United States of America (USA or US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and, most importantly, Australia, believes Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living.

Study abroad destinations like France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Dubai, Malta, and New Zealand are gaining popularity, opines the CEO of University Living, a global student housing marketplace.

So why are students preferring these destinations more? There is a growing demand for them owing to "their streamlined visa processes, diverse academic programs, and competitive living and tuition costs", he says.

Arora also believes that these countries offer very good educational opportunities that are perfectly in tandem with the academic aspirations of the students and resonate with the changing dynamics of international education.

On the other hand...

The entrepreneur is also of the belief that, "Indian students have traditionally shown resilience in pursuing their academic aspirations abroad, and I believe this increase is unlikely to significantly alter their preference for countries like Australia, UK, US, or Canada." Visa fees, ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 85,000, constitute a manageable part of total study abroad expenses, he shares.

But why the sudden spike in international student visa fees?

"The recent 125% increase in student visa fees is indeed significant, reflecting global economic adjustments. Many countries have raised fees to cope with inflation pressures, which is understandable," he says.