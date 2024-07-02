AP TET notification out. Applications start from July 3

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) notification is out. The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has announced the schedule for the AP TET July 2024 online exam today, July 2, 2024.

According to the notification, interested candidates can apply only from July 3 to 16, 2024.

The candidates should possess the minimum qualifications prescribed in Paper-1A, Paper-1B for a teacher for I to V Classes, and Paper-2A, Paper-2B for a teacher for VI to VIII Classes as given in the Information Bulletin.

"The candidates, who are pursuing a final semester in any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE ( National Council for Teacher Education) or the RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India), can also appear for the APTET –JULY- 2024," the notice read.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two papers:

- Papers 1A and 1B for Classes I to V

- Papers 2A and 2B for Classes VI to VIII

The exams will be held from August 5 to August 20, 2024, in two sessions each day from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

According to the notification, the initial answer key will be announced on August 10, 2024, after the completion of each category of posts. From August 11 to 21, the candidates can submit objections to the initial answer key.

Further, the AP's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will release the final answer key on August 25, 2025.

Following this, the final results will be declared on August 30, 2024.