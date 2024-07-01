Will enact law to curb exam paper leaks, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Today, July 1, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature. Fadnavis made the announcement in the state Assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) (Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks. Therefore, Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the wake of the alleged leak of NEET paper and malpractices in various other exams, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Saturday, June 29, said the state government must enact a strict law to curb paper leaks and punish the guilty.

NEET UG was conducted on May 5 but it has been engulfed in controversy due to paper leaks, malpractices, grace marks and other such acts. Students are staging protests demanding the scrapping of the test conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.