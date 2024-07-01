Visual impairment did not stop Dr Sunil Gokhale from achieving his vision of becoming a medical college professor

Born in a privileged family, Dr Sunil Gokhale’s father was a radio engineer and his mother came from a royal lineage. His grandfather was a freedom fighter, further embedding a sense of responsibility and determination in him.

In their community, career options were starkly limited to becoming either a doctor, an engineer, or a shepherd. Despite his fondness for playing with cows, Dr Gokhale was resolute about pursuing medicine. Academically gifted, he consistently excelled in his studies and performed brilliantly in competitive medical entrance exams.

After completing his MBBS, he started as a junior resident in paediatrics in July 1988 but soon returned to Hubli to prepare for his postgraduate entrance exams.

Fate intervened in a cruel twist when an accidental exposure to washing powder caused what seemed to be minor irritation but turned out to be Mooren's ulcer.