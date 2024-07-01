Tamil Nadu was first to unmask NEET, says DMK; calls test fraudulent

Today, July 1, the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) said Tamil Nadu was the first state to oppose NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and with irregularities becoming apparent now, major parties at the national level are raising their voices against the test.

With Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raising the NEET issue in Lok Sabha, the DMK dubbed the medical entrance test as a kind of business/industry, created for the 'welfare' of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores.

Pointing to the arrest of several people and searches by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with NEET-UG irregularities, DMK Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli said BJP's partner, JD(U) itself has passed a resolution over the irregularities. "India's major parties have started to raise their voices against NEET," he said.

The DMK is for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities and Rahul Gandhi has said that the issue should be debated. Days ago, in the state Assembly, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the 'Dravidian Algorithm', explaining that Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether NEET is good or bad. Similarly, Tamil people understood before others why 'Hindi imposition' must be opposed, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to an editorial published by the Tamil daily today, July 1, 2024, the Tamil daily, "It was Tamil Nadu which first said that NEET is fraudulent. Now the entire country is supporting that. NEET is an industry created for the welfare of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores and Tamil Nadu was the first state to say that. Today, gangs of fraudsters are being arrested."

TN resolution

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution passed on June 28, 2024, seeking an exemption for the state from NEET and urging scrapping of the medical entrance exam altogether, the DMK daily said, "...only now, India (the rest of the country) is fully realising the fraudulent NEET."

Additionally, it said time and again that the medical entrance exam NEET is against social justice. The test is against the interests of poor and rural students and it favours only coaching centres.