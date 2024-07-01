LEAKED FUTURES: “Though I'm hopeful for July 8 hearing, I started preparations for drop year,” says NEET-UG aspirant

There is exactly a week left before the Supreme Court is expected to hear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 related cases listed on July 8, and aspiring medical students are hoping for a positive outcome.

Speaking about her expectations from the upcoming hearing, Sonal Chaudhary, a NEET-UG candidate from Bhagalpur, Bihar, told EdexLive, “For months, since the NEET-UG exam on May 5, there has been this confusion whether or not the exam will be re-conducted. I have already started preparations for a drop year and I am studying for next year’s exam, but we sincerely hope that on July 8, there will be a positive judgement by the Supreme Court and a re-exam will be conducted. “

A number of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court after the results for NEET-UG 2024 came out last month on June 4 seeking re-examination. This was due to a high number of irregularities in the exam results and inflated cut-off leading to 67 students scoring a perfect score of 720 out of 720.

The candidates expressed that they do not have any other choice than to start preparation for another year of NEET-UG exam.

“That is the only solution, otherwise, we have no choice but to waste another year. It was my first attempt this time and I scored 601. In any other year, I would have gotten a medical college in Bihar but this year, because the cut-off is so high it would not be possible,” said Sonal.