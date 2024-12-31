Vision Board 2025: What students are manifesting for the New Year

As the clock ticks down to the New Year 2025, vision boards are making waves on social media as a tool to manifest dreams and goals. These visual collages — featuring images, words, and symbols — are said to inspire focus and determination.

While a few netizens and motivation gurus swear by its power, others are just giving this creative exercise a shot. EdexLive decided to ask students what they would manifest if they were to make a vision board, and here is what they had to say….

Aarchi, a student from Hyderabad, shared that her vision board would include a mix of personal aspirations and guilty pleasures. “The top five things on my board would be a healthy romantic relationship, better family ties, increasing my CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average), improving my dance skills, and, of course, chocolates — lots of chocolates!” Although she hasn’t tried making a vision board before, Aarchi believes in the idea of manifestation to some extent, adding, “I don’t get too disappointed if things don’t work out, but I do believe it’s worth a try.”

For Mahitha, who studies at Manipal Institute of Technology, 2025 is all about self-improvement and exploration. “I want to learn a new skill, like reading books regularly, to improve and become a better version of myself. There are also places I’ve been wanting to visit with friends or family, and self-care is definitely on the list too.”

Vaishnavi Kothapalli from the National Institute of Nutrition admitted she isn’t a big believer in vision boards, describing herself as more impulsive.

But if she were to create one, it would include “interning at INS, getting a job, building my 27 kg lean muscle mass, watching the sunrise at Kedarkantha, and investing my first salary.”

While skeptical about the concept, her list reveals a clear determination to make 2025 a year of achievements.

Nihitha, a student at DDMS AMS P Obul Reddy Public School, is excited to try vision boards for the first time. “I’d include studying, travelling, focusing on health, strengthening family bonds, and self-care. I heard someone talking about vision boards, and I thought, why not give it a shot?”

From academic goals and personal growth to adventurous travels and sweet indulgences, these students have their sights set on making 2025 extraordinary.

Whether or not vision boards are the secret to success, they provide a creative and motivating way to map out the future.

As we step into the new year, one thing is clear: The dreams are big, the plans are bold, and 2025 will surely shape up to be an exciting year!