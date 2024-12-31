US CPA — The gold standard in accounting
What is a US CPA license?
US CPA stands for Certified Public Accountant.
A US CPA license is a professional designation granted by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) to accounting professionals who meet the specific education and experience requirements.
To earn this license, candidates must successfully pass the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination (US CPA Exam). This credential signifies that the individual has demonstrated a high level of expertise in accounting, auditing, and financial management, and is authorised to perform specialised accounting services such as auditing public companies and offering assurance services.
Why is US CPA considered the gold standard in the accounting profession?
The US CPA is widely regarded as the gold standard in accounting, recognised globally for its rigorous qualification process and comprehensive expertise in auditing, taxation, and financial reporting. Rooted in ethics and US GAAP, it opens doors to leadership roles in multinational corporations, accounting firms, and government agencies.
US CPAs are trusted advisors with the unique privilege to sign audit reports and provide assurance services, making them invaluable in globally integrated businesses.
The designation ensures career growth, credibility, and strong earning potential, solidifying its reputation as a benchmark for professional success.
What are the eligibility criteria for pursuing the US CPA exam?
Indian candidates must meet specific criteria to pursue the US CPA exam. They need a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field, with a total 150 credit hours of education. Since a three-year Indian bachelor’s degree typically provides only 90 credits, candidates often need additional qualifications like an MCom, MBA, or membership in professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), or Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to meet the requirements.
Indian degrees must also be evaluated for equivalency to US standards through recognised credential evaluation agencies.
While work experience is not required to sit for the exam, US CPA candidates must have a minimum of one year of relevant experience in accounting to obtain licensure, with some states requiring more. Eligible experience includes working in government, industry, public accounting, or academia, involving accounting, auditing, taxation, consulting, management, or financial advisory services.