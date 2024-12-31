US CPA — The gold standard in accounting

A

Indian candidates must meet specific criteria to pursue the US CPA exam. They need a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field, with a total 150 credit hours of education. Since a three-year Indian bachelor’s degree typically provides only 90 credits, candidates often need additional qualifications like an MCom, MBA, or membership in professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), or Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to meet the requirements.

Indian degrees must also be evaluated for equivalency to US standards through recognised credential evaluation agencies.

While work experience is not required to sit for the exam, US CPA candidates must have a minimum of one year of relevant experience in accounting to obtain licensure, with some states requiring more. Eligible experience includes working in government, industry, public accounting, or academia, involving accounting, auditing, taxation, consulting, management, or financial advisory services.