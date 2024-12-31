US CPA exam: Explaining the crucial four-part sections

The US CPA exam consists of four individual exams, including three Core sections that all students must take and choose a Discipline from three options
Auditing and Attestation (AUD) tests knowledge of auditing processes, ethics, and internal controls.
Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) focuses on financial reporting frameworks like United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as accounting for various entities.
Taxation and Regulation (REG) covers taxation, business law, and regulatory standards
Business Environment and Concepts (BEC) assesses understanding of business structures, economic concepts, financial management, and Information Technology (IT).
Information Systems and Controls (ISC) section tests the knowledge and skills a CPA must demonstrate with respect to information technology (IT) audit and advisory services, including System and Organisation Controls (SOC) engagements.
Tax Compliance and Planning (TCP) discipline of the CPA Exam is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge of individual and entity tax compliance, personal financial planning, and entity planning.