UPSC NDA 2025 registration closes today | Apply by 6 PM

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to close registrations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (1) 2025 today, December 31, according to a report by Zee News.

Candidates wishing to apply must submit their forms before 6 pm. Applications can be completed online through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The NDA exam consists of two stages — the written examination and the SSB interview. A final merit list will be created for candidates who successfully clear both stages. The recruitment process will fill 457 vacancies across various positions.

To be eligible for the NDA 2025 exam, applicants must be between 16 and 19 years of age and should have either completed or be in the process of completing their Class XII examination. Once the registration window closes, a correction window will be available from January 1 to January 7, 2025, for any modifications to the submitted applications.

The UPSC has issued a reminder to candidates that their admission to all stages of the exam is provisional and subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria.

How to apply for UPSC NDA 2025 exam:

Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “NDA I Application Form” link. Register by filling in the required details, and note down the application number and password. Log in using the registration number. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee. Submit the completed form and print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process on time to avoid missing the deadline.