A malnourished Emperor Penguin, far from its Antarctic home, was discovered on on a tourist beach in Denmark, Southwest Australia. The adult male had strayed approximately 3,500 kilometres north of its icy habitat. Wildlife experts are now caring for the penguin, ensuring its recovery. This unexpected visitor highlights the incredible journeys wildlife can undertake and the importance of conservation efforts to protect such remarkable species in changing environments.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ignited a media firestorm. With a budget ranging from $300 million to a staggering $1 billion, the six-day affair at Antilia, Jio Convention Center, and Jamnagar became the talk of the nation. Celebrities, politicians, and stars graced the event with guest lists that included Rihanna, Bill Gates, and the Kardashians. Million-dollar celebrity performances and jaw-dropping outfits made headlines, as did Nita Ambani’s emerald necklace. The wedding was so lavish, that even King Midas would’ve said, “That’s a bit much.”
The Satanic Verses censor saga took an ironic twist in 2024 when India’s courts revealed they had rummaged for the 1988 ban notification in vain. It has been 36 years since the ban on importing author Salman Rushdie’s ‘controversial’ novel, and now, it might not officially exist, leaving legal experts perplexed. Readers were left in literary limbo as petitioner Sandipan Khan’s legal crusade to read the book became a Kafkaesque tale of missing files and muddled freedom.
Gukesh Dommaraju stunned the world by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion, defeating the biggest legends in the game with sheer tactical brilliance. His fearless moves, razor-sharp calculations, and cool-headed gameplay earned him the ultimate crown in the chess universe. The victory wasn’t just a personal achievement; it was a massive milestone for Indian sports, establishing India as a global chess powerhouse. Gukesh’s success reminded us that age is no barrier when talent and determination align.
In 2024, the rap rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar ignited with diss tracks, lawsuits, and wild accusations. What began as a playful competition in rapper Big Sean’s single, Control, spiralled into a dramatic feud, with controversial, and at times illegal, undertones, shocking fans. While critics dubbed Lamar the winner, we must ask: At what cost? With pop culture becoming more polarised, entertainment drama often reflects the growing trend of hyper-personalised feuds.
Not just for its chilling portrayal of the infamous 1989 murders, but for the internet’s obsession with its heartthrob actors, Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez — social media fans seemed ready to forgive the brothers’ crimes simply because the actors, and their namesakes, were that good-looking. While performances were applauded, the lines blurred between glamorising real-life criminals and crafting compelling drama.
The advancements in Artificial Intelligence have been ground-breaking. Generative AI, in particular, made significant strides, especially in content creation. However, this has raised concerns about AI’s potential impact on job fields, deepfakes, and misinformation. In a pioneering move, the European Union legislated the AI Act, aimed at regulating AI development and seeking to strike a critical balance between innovation and socio-economic and ethical considerations.
India took the global cinematic world by storm, when filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light won the prestigious Cannes Grand Prix. This dreamlike meditation on identity, memory and loss resonated with audiences and critics. Some, like the author Judith Mackrell, have compared it to Kapadia’s previous films for its poetic realism. As the Croisette buzzed with praise, the film’s experimental style was deemed as a harbinger of renaissance in Indian independent cinema, drawing comparisons to the legacy of Satyajit Ray.
In 2024, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest during the Lok Sabha elections sparked outrage among supporters who saw him as a symbol of hope. While some called it overdue justice to the Delhi liquor scam, others questioned the timing, seeing it as a calculated move. On the streets, students and workers raised their voices in anger, their chants echoing the frustration of a divided nation. For many, Kejriwal’s arrest symbolised the larger struggle between democratic ideals and the harsh realities of power.
A pattern that emerged, especially across major economies, was the rise of right-wing politicians and parties. Narendra Modi and the BJP in India, Giorgia Meloni and the Brothers of Italy, Donald Trump and the Republicans in the US, and others won their respective elections convincingly. Moreover, seven EU member states now have far-right governments. This demonstrated how the changing socio-economic and geopolitical scenario affected voter bases.
In 2024, Mickey Mouse’s original image from Steamboat Willie slipped into the public domain, marking a turning point for Disney. For years, Mickey had been synonymous with Disney’s magic, joy, and nostalgia — an icon cherished by fans worldwide. But now, anyone could take his image and make it their own. The internet was flooded with reinterpretations, from memes to fan creations. While Mickey’s modern form and trademarks remained intact, the moment held both excitement and loss for Disney. As copyright reform debates intensified, it became clear: Even icons like Mickey eventually became part of the public story.
A cricket match turned into a battle of resilience, leadership, and rewriting history. South Africa, the ‘Generational Chokers’, faced India, the ‘Chokers of the Decade,’ in a high-stakes clash, with both teams unbeaten in the tournament. The air buzzed with excitement, memes, and drama, amplifying the tension of this epic showdown. It was more than a game — it symbolised overcoming failures and defying odds. The contest showcased the power of mindset and resilience, inspiring lessons that transcended the sport itself. It wasn’t just about cricket; it was about rewriting narratives and embracing the spirit of triumph against all odds.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, athletes were captivated by the Olympic Village's chocolate muﬃns. Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen's TikTok videos, where he rated the muﬃns 11 out of 10, went viral, earning him the nickname Olympic Muﬃn Man. These indulgent treats featured a rich chocolate batter, chunks of dark and milk chocolate, and a molten chocolate center. Approximately 2,000 muﬃns were consumed daily by athletes, highlighting their popularity.The recipe remains a secret, but their decadent appeal left a lasting impression on competitors.
Pooja Khedkar’s achievement of clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams was overshadowed by controversy over credentials. Critics also scrutinised her Other Backward Class (OBC) status and disability, given her family’s relatively privileged background, given her father’s government career. Her previous legal battle over her disability status, where she failed to attend a required medical exam, added fuel to the fire. Despite the controversy, Khedkar firmly defended her hard work and innocence.
Turmoil began with protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in early June. A Supreme Court ruling invalidating job quotas for freedom fighters’ children was the last straw for the aggrieved, who were further spurred on by a massacre of protesters. This sparked a student-people’s uprising, which by August morphed into a movement demanding Hasina’s resignation. On August 5, Hasina fled to India, triggering a constitutional crisis. The military assumed control, appointing Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as interim leader.
MANY world leaders condemned Israel’s “geneocide” against Palestine and yet the “war” went on. Hamas’s leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, were killed by Israeli forces, but the group persists. The conflict, marked by profound suffering and global repercussions, highlighted the enduring human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, drawing sharp criticisms of both sides’ actions and deepening the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wasn’t just a music tour — it was a global cultural movement. The concerts shattered ticket sales records, with millions of Swifties flocking to stadiums worldwide. Social media couldn’t keep up with viral trends, from dazzling tour-inspired outfits to impromptu dance challenges. Every performance was a spectacle, blending nostalgia with beats. Fans sang along like their lives depended on it, creating an unforgettable collective experience. Taylor Swift didn’t just dominate the music industry — she ruled the world’s hearts.
In a time when human life has never been more dependent on computing, global IT outages served as an important wake-up call. The CrowdStrike incident, which affected computers running Microsoft Windows worldwide, impacted 60% of Fortune 500 corporations, led to the cancellation of 5,078 flights and disruptions in sectors like banking and government. It is now evident that these machines and the corporations behind them are not invulnerable.
Unplugged from the Matrix
The legal proceedings surrounding Julian Assange and the widespread public support for his cause in 2024 incited intense debate about freedom of the press, government transparency, and whistleblower rights. This highlighted the delicate balance between the public’s right to know and the government’s interest in national security. This case has set standards for dealing with journalism and digital rights. With technology reshaping media, it is more crucial to protect press freedom.
Space dreams became reality as NASA’s Starliner and ISRO’s Aditya L1 soared into the skies, marking giant leaps for space exploration. Starliner’s successful crewed launch boosted commercial spaceflight’s potential, proving that space travel is not just for astronauts but could be for civilians too. Meanwhile, Aditya L1 embarked on India’s first solar mission, setting its sights on the blazing sun to unlock cosmic secrets. These historic launches showed that humanity’s cosmic ambitions are stronger than ever.
On August 9, 2024, India mourned the brutal rape and murder of a young medical intern at RG Kar Medical College. Her peers, shattered by the loss of a friend and colleague, turned grief into action, staging protests that spotlighted systemic failures in hospital security and gender safety. Allegations of police inefficiency added to the outrage, deepening the nation’s despair over recurring violence against women. As a first year medical student her death wasn’t just a tragedy; it was a stark reminder of the urgent need for change.
The NEET controversy was brewing like a storm, with sudden rule changes, policy shifts, and intense protests dominating the headlines. Students and parents found themselves trapped in a whirlwind of legal battles. Social media exploded with memes about “becoming lawyers instead” as aspiring doctors struggled to stay focused amid the chaos. Government interventions and court rulings added to the uncertainty, but students showed remarkable resilience.
The passing of Ratan Tata marked the end of an era in global business leadership and philanthropy. Known for transforming the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, his visionary strategies reshaped industries and uplifted lives. His business achievements were only matched by his philanthropic efforts, funding education, healthcare, and rural development. The death of India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh cut across party lines as the world weeped for the most able administrator and economist.
Archaeologists identified the world’s oldest known lipstick, dating back 5,000 years, from a stone vial unearthed in southern Iran’s Kerman Province. The deep red lip-paint, discovered in 2001 near the Halil River, was recently analysed by an international research team. Unlike modern lipsticks, it was likely applied with a brush. The cosmetic’s composition includes hematite, providing its red hue, combined with vegetable oils and waxes. This finding oﬀers insight into beauty practices among elite societies during the Bronze Age, highlighting the role of makeup in displaying luxury and status.
Russia announced the development of a cancer vaccine utilising mRNA technology, with plans for free distribution starting in early 2025. Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute, stated that preclinical trials indicate the vaccine can inhibit tumour growth and prevent metastasis. AI expedited the vaccine’s development, enabling customisation in under an hour. This follows President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks about progress in next-generation cancer vaccines. The vaccine aims to train the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells.